On 12/12/20 at around 12:10 PM, Anchorage Police received a call in regards to an adult male who was deceased inside a residence on the 1200-block of Boston Street. Upon arrival, officers made observations that have prompted them to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death. The Crime Scene Team will be responding to process the scene. Ultimately the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
The victim’s identity will be released pending next-of-kin notification procedures.