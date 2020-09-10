Update:
Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating the adult male suspect and the suspect vehicle involved in this shooting.
The male suspect is described as a Polynesian male with a thinner build, a beard, and long brown hair. He was seen driving a Silver Dodge Minivan (photographed).
The victim and the suspect were arguing before the suspect assaulted the victim; the victim returned a strike back to the suspect's head with a glass bottle. At that point, the suspect shot the victim in the upper body and drove away in the Silver Dodge minivan.
The suspect was reported to be bleeding from the head as he drove away and likely has injures from the broken bottle.
If you recognize or see this vehicle, have any information about the identity of the suspect, or any other information about this investigation, please call non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1. If you'd like to give an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com
APD Case: 20-28403
Original 9/9/20 6:30 PM:
At 5:41 PM on September 9, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to the 1000-block of Chugach Way in reference to a shooting. Initial indications are that there was some type of disturbance between two males outside when one shot the other in the upper body. The suspect left the area in a vehicle; there is no further description to release at this time and there have been no arrests.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information regarding the incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
Chugach Way between Cope and Indiana is closed while police investigate the scene.