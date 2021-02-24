For every up, there is a down; for every high, a low; and in no situation is that more true than the morning after the night before. After a rowdy night of beers or cocktails with friends, waking the next day can be painful. The nearly universal go-to for a hangover is comfort food. Whether it’s a large breakfast or greasy fast food, spending a few bucks in order for reprieve from a massive headache and upset will always feel like money well spent.
But how much do people really invest in their hangovers? Solutions-Recovery.com, a leading educational resource on addiction treatment recovery solutions, conducted a survey of 4,150 drinkers and found that the average Alaska drinker spends a fairly substantial $3,024 per year on hangover comfort food (compared to a national average of $947), which works out to $252 per month. That’s a lot of pizzas, burritos, or pancakes...
Solutions-Recovery.com also polled people who generally eat healthily; but nearly half of them (47%) confessed to resorting to unhealthy food to help get them through a hangover.
Other findings of the survey include:
Forty-three percent of drinkers say they consume more calories when hungover and almost 1 in 5 (19%) say they often eat when they’re drunk - but can’t remember what they consumed when they wake up the next morning.
Despite all these attempts to make it all go away, 37% of people don’t actually believe a hangover cure exists, which is true.
"The only surefire way to cure or prevent a hangover is to not drink in the first place" says a Solutions-Recovery.com spokesperson.