Alaska has a unique post-secondary learning environment that sets it apart from many similar college institutions ‘down south’, it’s the largest university is open-enrollment. This open admission policy written into Alaska’s State Constitution was created in order to reduce barriers and increase access to higher education for groups of traditionally marginalized students—which for UAA is important as over the past 10 years the number of students of color in attendance has increased by 60%, with the current rates at 42% of the student body. In addition to the ethnic and racial diversity as UAA, between the main campus in Anchorage and its campuses spread out throughout the southcentral region, the college hosts an estimated 74% of students termed ‘non traditional students’. Nontraditional students may be part time, older than the typically fresh out of high school senior, employed full time, or as having dependents other than a spouse. According to a study conducted at UAA in 2019 intending to look at how prevalent housing and food insecurity is among the Anchorage campus over 44% of respondents reported experiencing some type of food insecurity and more than 30% reported being unsure of their ability to pay rent. This trend is national, with a study conducted across the country coming at 35% of students facing food insecurity.
Students of Dr. Sally Carraher’s ‘Field Methods in Cultural Anthropology Class’ are conducting research via an anonymous survey and 1-1 interviews with fellow students to address the awareness of resources available to students at UAA, as well as what student perceptions are of the concept of basic needs are. If you or anyone you know is a student at University of Alaska Anchorage, or any of the satellite campuses spanning the Southcentral region, please take a moment to take submit your responses to a multiple choice, quick and anonymous, survey.
If you’d like to add more of your thoughts and experiences to this research in regards to basic needs in higher education, please send an email to sgalvin4@gmail.com