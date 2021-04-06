Alaska Legal Services Corporation (ALSC) is adding a third and fourth day of the week to their Landlord/Tenant Legal Helpline, providing free assistance to both tenants and landlords with legal questions and situations. The Landlord/Tenant Helpline will now be open Monday through Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, starting immediately. 18 volunteer attorneys now staff this helpline.
The number to call in the Anchorage area is 743-1000, and for folks outside of the Anchorage area, the toll-free number to call is 855-743-1001. Volunteer attorneys take incoming calls and will answer general questions from callers statewide about their particular housing situations.
“ALSC is continuing to experience an increasing amount of ALSC applicants with landlord/tenant legal matters and questions,” reports Nikole Nelson, ALSC Executive Director. “We currently do not have the ability to serve all of the Alaskans who need legal help on Landlord/Tenant issues. Many people simply have a question about their particular situation and/or what their options are. The Landlord/Tenant Helpline is an efficient way for ALSC to provide quality information to those seeking it.”
ALSC has provided high quality free legal assistance in civil matters to low-income Alaskans since 1967. ALSC staffs 12 offices statewide, serving the entire state of Alaska. Typically, ALSC serves approximately 7,000 Alaskans every year, addressing critical legal issues affecting their families, homes, incomes, jobs, civil rights, and access to vital services such as health care and utilities.
Low-income Alaskans with civil legal needs should contact ALSC to apply for a pro bono (no cost) attorney to assist them. Contact ALSC at (907) 272-9431 or (888) 478-2572 for more information, or to complete a phone application.