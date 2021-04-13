Sign up for our May First Friday event is OPEN! The map will highlight both First Friday events and/or month-long window art/displays. The public can then come out on May 7th for events and/or check out window art/displays at their leisure throughout April.
Sign-up CLOSES THIS WEEK on Thursday, April 15th.
If you missed April's First Friday, don't worry you still have a chance to enjoy a vibrant month-long spread of window art displays at your own leisure throughout April. Indulge in the artistic voices of downtown and support our business community!
Survey Time
The Municipality of Anchorage's (MOA) Planning Department just launched a survey to get community feedback about the unfinished 2007 implementation action items and any new priorities for Downtown.
Please take a moment to take the survey, your input is important in setting the community’s priorities moving forward.
Let's Get Vaccinated
Protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. The vaccine protects against COVID-19 disease and is one of the most important tools to end the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use are safe and effective. Anyone living or working in Alaska age 16 or older can be vaccinated at no cost.
APPOINTMENT LISTINGS
Go to https://anchoragecovidvaccine.org/ to make an appointment.
Date Location # of Appoints Brand
4/12 Visit Healthcare, Dimond Center 10am-8pm, Moderna
4/13 Visit Healthcare, Dimond Center 10am-8pm, Moderna
4/14 The Children's Clinic, Pfizer
4/14 Visit Healthcare, Dimond Center 10am-8pm, Moderna
4/15 Visit Healthcare, Dimond Center 10am-8pm, Moderna
4/16 Visit Healthcare, Dimond Center 10am-8pm, Johnson & Johnson
AnchorRIDES
For those 60 or older who need assistance getting to their vaccination appointment, AnchorRIDES can help. Seniors should first schedule their vaccination appointment, then call AnchorRIDES immediately after the appointment is confirmed to schedule a ride. Call AnchorRIDES at 907-343-6543, Option 2.
FREE COVID TESTING
There are several testing sites in the Municipality open today. Reported wait times are very short and test results are taking less than 24 hours. Here are a few places to get a FREE COVID-19 test today in the Anchorage area. For more information, go to https://anchoragecovidtest.org
Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) Applications - The SBA launched a portal to begin accepting SVOG applications on April 8th. This grant will help live venues, museums, movie theatres, and many more. To ensure eligible venues do not miss a window to receive assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program, the American Rescue Plan Act also amended the SVOG program so entities that applied for a PPP loan after Dec. 27, 2020, can also apply for an SVOG, with the eligible entity’s SVOG to be reduced by the PPP loan amount. Learn more on the Alaska Small Business Development Center HERE
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) - The DEADLINE for the PPP has been extended to May 31st, 2021. Contact the Alaska Small Business Development Center (SBDC) HERE for guidance in preparing your application and connecting with a participating lender! T
COVID-Focused Financial Navigator - A new COVID-focused financial navigator program helps connect Alaskans with relief programs, financial counseling and job training, and more. It's available at finnav.org/anchorage or by calling 2-1-1. The financial navigator provides guidance over the phone to help residents access available programs and services to manage income disruptions and other financial concerns.