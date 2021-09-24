Update--12:55PM--09/24/21
The victim was transported to a local area hospital and has died from his injuries. His death is now being investigated by APD detectives as a homicide. There have been no charges filed at this time; the investigation is ongoing.
The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin procedures are complete.
Please continue to avoid the area.
Update--12:29PM--09/24/21
Correction: 16th Avenue is closed between Norene Street and Nichols Street. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.
15th Avenue is open.
Original--11:43AM--09/24/21
At 11:09 AM on September 24, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the area of E 15th Avenue and Norene Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim has been transported to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.
The shooting is believed to have taken place outside. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). Police are currently following up on leads and there is no suspect information to release at this time. The motive for the shooting, and any relationship between the parties involved, is under investigation.
15th Avenue is closed between Norene Street and Nichols Street. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.
APD Case 21-030869