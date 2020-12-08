At 6:14 PM on December 7, 2020, several swing-shift patrol officers were on a call on the 3200-block of Oregon Drive when they heard gunshots nearby. The officers immediately responded to a residence around the corner from their location where they saw evidence of a recent shooting. Officers saw a black SUV that had collided with an apartment complex on the 1800-block of W 33rd Avenue. Two of the vehicle’s three occupants, an adult male driver and a young female child, both had non-life-threatening wounds to the upper body. The third adult occupant was not harmed. Officers provided first aid to the two victims until medics arrived and transported the victims to the hospital.
There were three people inside the apartment the victim’s SUV hit from the outside. None of them were injured. A bullet did enter another occupied apartment but the person inside there was not injured either.
The motive for the shooting, along with the number of suspects involved, is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).