At 10:29 AM on September 9, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the 100-block of N Hoyt Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound to the lower body. She has been transported to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.
The shooting is believed to have taken place outside. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). Police are currently following up on leads and there is no suspect information to release at this time. The motive for the shooting, and any relationship between the parties involved, is under investigation.
APD Case 21-29029