Today, members of the Alaska Senate Democrats learned about the passing of their former colleague and friend, Senator Johnny Ellis. Members of the Alaska Senate Democrats issued the following statements:
"I met Johnny in 1982 working on campaigns. We became friends and roommates when we worked in the legislature. The loss of this lifetime friend is unexpected and a surprise to many of us. Johnny didn't just craft state policy and help build Alaska's future, he mentored the lives of thousands of young Alaskans into public service. He was a friend and perhaps a foe to many, but Johnny was always generous to all. Family and friends will miss him, and I join them in mourning." – Senator Tom Begich (D-Anchorage)
"Johnny was a friend, a mentor, and cared deeply about others, especially those who lacked a voice in politics. He was a strong fighter for all Alaskans, and his contributions to this state will always be cherished by those who surrounded him. He made Alaska a better place for all, and his legacy will continue throughout this state. Johnny will be deeply missed." – Senator Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage)
"Johnny was a champion for struggling Alaskans. He cared so deeply about those who could not afford a lobbyist. He took on their challenges and made Alaska better for it. Johnny was a master of the legislative process and put his mark of compassion, heart, and determination throughout the Capitol, and Alaska. He was a friend and mentor and will be deeply missed." – Senator Jesse Kiehl (D-Juneau)
"Johnny was one of the first people I met when I decided to run for office. His guidance and enthusiasm for those who wanted to venture into public service were unparalleled. He was one who built bridges and set aside politics for the betterment of Alaskans. We had a lot of respect for one another, even when we disagreed. He was a friend and will be missed by all who came across his path." – Senator Donny Olson (D-Golovin)
"Johnny got me into politics when I was a young member of the local city council. He would text me advice when I was a member of the House. He told me that his proudest moment was when he helped shepherd me to the Senate when he retired. He was a great mentor to me and other young Alaskans. I can't believe he's gone." – Senator Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks)
"Johnny was a friend and mentor. He brought out the best in everyone, mentored young Alaskans and guided them throughout the legislative process, and fought deeply for those in need. Johnny was a stalwart, a statesman, but most of all a friend to not only me but all Alaskans. I extend my deepest condolences to his friends and family." – Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson (D-Anchorage)