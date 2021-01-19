Today, Senate Democrats announced their caucus organization. Over the past two months, Senate Democrats were in discussions with many members of the Senate Republicans in an effort to form a bipartisan coalition that put Alaskans first and party politics aside.
“We had many conversations with Republican members of the Senate, but unfortunately, some of those members will not put party politics aside in favor of working with Democrats in a bipartisan fashion for an Alaska agenda that seeks to help all of us recover from the difficulties of this past year,” said Senate Democratic Leader Tom Begich (D-Anchorage). “Our state faces great challenges and we must put political differences aside. Gathering 11 votes for a budget that works for all Alaskans, establishing sustainable revenue measures, and recovering Alaska’s economy will not be an easy task for the New Majority. Nonetheless, we want Alaskans to know that we are ready to go to work, whether in the Minority or Majority, to recover Alaska’s economy, reduce unemployment, and look out for the health and wellbeing of those who have been affected most during this pandemic. That is the goal before us.”
The Senate Democrats have re-elected Senator Tom Begich as the Senate Democrat Leader.
“We represent rural, urban, coastal, southeast, and interior communities throughout this great state. We have the necessary diversity in our caucus to put an Alaska agenda forward that benefits our state as a whole,” said Senator Donny Olson (D-Golovin). “As we have done in the past, we will continue our role of defending the public’s interests while also holding the Governor accountable to ensure he follows the law – not just the ones he chooses to follow.”
“We are still in the midst of a pandemic with tens of thousands of Alaskans unemployed,” said Senator Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage). “We need to move forward now to recover our economy so Alaskans can get back on stable ground. Alaskans need to know we are ready to govern and that we will look out for them, not the letter next to our names.”
Committee memberships will be announced at a later date.