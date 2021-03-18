Scholarship application deadlines are fast approaching at The Alaska Community Foundation (ACF). After a year of limited class-time and interrupted learning, many Alaskan students are looking for new academic opportunities. ACF is proud to offer more scholarship opportunities to choose from than ever before.
Of the sixty-seven scholarships available through ACF, thirty-eight are currently accepting applications. They cover a broad range of eligibility criteria, including academic successes, athletic accomplishments, intent for vocational training, and geographical location, so that every student has the chance to find their perfect fit.
Many of ACF’s scholarship funds were established by or in honor of some of Alaska’s most beloved community members. Mr. Donald DeWitt of Fairbanks dedicated many years to teaching math at Lathrop High School and West Valley High School and quietly began providing scholarship funds to Fairbanks North Star Borough students in 2010. His devotion to his students’ success outlived him, and his estate continues to support their academic pursuits. The 2021 Donald R. DeWitt Scholarship accepts applications through March 31st, and will provide two awards of $2,500 each in 2021.
Senator Bettye Davis, too, left an indelible mark on her community. She began her career as a nurse and retired as a social worker but continued to work tirelessly on behalf of Alaska, serving on the Anchorage School Board for 11 years. Senator Davis served as an Alaska State Representative from 1990 to 1996 and, in 2000, became the first African American to be elected as an Alaska State Senator. In that position she remained until 2012. Senator Davis’s dedication to community, education, children’s issues, women’s rights, the advancement of minorities, and healthcare lives on in the Senator Bettye Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports women of color in their academic pursuits. Applications will be accepted through April 8th, with awards up to $4,000.
“We saw a 50% drop in applications in 2020, which I feel is in direct correlation with COVID,” says Stefanie O’Brien, Senior Programs Officer of Grants and Scholarships at The Alaska Community Foundation. “Now, with virtual options available, campuses opening again, and vaccines made available for this age group, I look forward to our application numbers going up in 2021. That to me would symbolize a sense of hope that COVID is no longer postponing after-high school plans for Alaska’s students.”
For a complete list of scholarships, descriptions, and criteria, visit https://alaskacf.org/scholarships/.