Tudor Road from the New Seward Highway east to Shelikof Street will be closed beginning August 20, 2021 and continue until September 3, 2021 to repair a watermain.
Multiple breaks on an 8” Asbestos Cement water main located below Tudor Road east of the
New Seward Highway required isolation of the main. Fire flow to residents in the Bancroft Subdivision was therefore limited and elevates the project to an emergency repair. The Tudor‐Bingo Water Rehabilitation Project, named after the adjacent business, consists of replacing 180 linear feet of 8” asbestos concrete water main and appurtenances.
The repair requires an excavation area that impacts all travel lanes of Tudor Road in the project
vicinity due to the location of the water main breaks being 23 feet below street level.
A full closure of Tudor Road will begin August 20, 2021 and continue until September 3, 2021
to perform the repair of the watermain and resurface Tudor Road in the project vicinity.
Night work will close Tudor Road partially from September 18, 2021 to September 24,
2021 from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM nightly.
Traffic utilizing the intersection of Tudor and New Seward will divert to adjacent roads.
Eastbound traffic from Tudor Road turning northbound onto the New Seward highway
will remain open. A lane for emergency vehicle access through the project will remain open. Local access for business and residential will remain open.