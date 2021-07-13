Salmonfest announces 2021 headliners including Greensky Bluegrass, Four-Time Grammy Award winner Sarah Jarosz, festival favorites The High Hawks, Pamuya, Vella, and Bay Area Powerhouse Con Brio. This will be the festival’s 10th anniversary celebration. Three days of fish, fun and music August 6th, 7th & 8th at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik.
Tickets, on-site camping and the full lineup are available now at www.salmonfestalaska.org. Five stages, 65 bands, 100+ vendors and a daily children's program. Can’t make it the whole weekend? Single and two day passes are also available on the Salmonfest website as well as VIP packages.