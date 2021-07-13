Salmonfest announces 2021 headliners including Greensky Bluegrass, Four-Time Grammy Award winner Sarah Jarosz, festival favorites The High Hawks, Pamuya, Vella, and Bay Area Powerhouse Con Brio. This will be the festival’s 10th anniversary celebration. Three days of fish, fun and music August 6th, 7th & 8th at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik.

Tickets, on-site camping and the full lineup are available now at www.salmonfestalaska.org. Five stages, 65 bands, 100+ vendors and a daily children's program. Can’t make it the whole weekend? Single and two day passes are also available on the Salmonfest website as well as VIP packages.

Other national touring acts performing this year include The National Parks, The Burroughs, LowDown Brass Band, Lindsay Lou, Carsie Blanton, Megan Hamilton and Defunk. Alaska based bands are well represented as well including Blackwater RailRoad Co., I Sing. You Dance., Hope Social Club, Super and the Saturated Sugar Strings.

