Update on 10/25/21 at 4:40 PM:
Detectives identified 33-year-old Russell A. Haube as the shooter. On October 24, 2021, patrol officers located Haube at a residence on the 1100-block of Friendly Lane; he was taken into custody without incident at 3:00 PM. Haube was transported to the Anchorage Police Department and questioned by detectives. Afterwards Haube was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on a felony probation warrant stemming from an unrelated Assault III charge.
Detectives continued their investigation and were ultimately able to develop the probable cause required to charge Haube with Murder II, Attempted Murder II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, and four counts of Reckless Endangerment IV. On October 25th a warrant was obtained for those charges and then it was subsequently served on Haube who was still incarcerated from the day before.
Initial indications are that Haube approached the Backpacker Annex from outside and fired more than one shot into a second-story apartment where four people were. Haube had a prior dispute with one of the four. One of Haube’s rounds fatally struck Joseph Evans who was not the person Haube had a dispute with. Police believe Evans was not the intended target. Evans was the only person who was injured.
Update on 10/25/21 at 7:05 AM:
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph W. Evans. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update on 10/23/21 at 11:30 PM:
The adult male victim passed away from his injuries at the scene; his death is being investigated as a homicide. His identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
While the investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details to release at this time, detectives do believe this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat.
Original on 10/23/21 at 9:45 PM:
At 8:27 PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the Backpackers Annex at 421 Eagle Street regarding a shooting. An adult male was located inside an apartment with life-threatening injuries. There have been no arrests at this time.
The Crime Scene Team will be responding to process the scene; there will continue to be a police presence in the area while that is taking place.