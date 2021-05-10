The MOA Elections announces that Election Officials have received at least 63,400 ballot envelopes as of Saturday, May 8, 2021. Election Workers have opened many of those envelopes and scanned over 48,000 ballot cards.
The Municipal Clerk’s Office reminds voters the last day to cast ballots in the Mayoral Runoff Election is Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
The Municipal Clerk’s Election Team wants to remind voters of the many options to cast a ballot and to vote in the May 11, 2021 Runoff Election. Qualified, registered voters may
- Vote your mailed ballot;
- Vote in-person at one of the three Anchorage Vote Centers; or
- Vote by fax or email, especially if you are out of town; or
Vote at Home/Vote by Mail: Voters are encouraged to vote and return their mailed ballot in one of three ways: (1) to a Secure Drop Box, (2) to an Anchorage Vote Center (AVC); or (3) by mail, through the US Postal Service (USPS) with a first class stamp. If voters return their ballot though the mail on either Monday, May 10 or Tuesday, May 11, please ask a postal worker to “hand cancel” or place a postmark on the envelope to make sure your vote will count! The last day for voters to return a ballot is Tuesday, Runoff Election Day, May 11, 2021.
Vote In Person at an Anchorage Vote Center (AVC): Voters may visit one of the three Anchorage Vote Center to vote in person if voters lost, damaged, didn’t receive a mailed ballot, or prefer to vote in person. Voters must have proper identification to vote in person at an Anchorage Vote Center. The Anchorage Vote Centers have had extended hours in 2021 including Saturday and Sunday hours and until 6:00 p.m. on weekdays. Here are the locations and remaining hours for the Vote Centers:
- City Hall
632 West 6th Avenue, Room #155
Monday, May 10, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. New! Open until 6:00 p.m.!
Runoff Election Day, May 11, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
All Municipal ballots will be available at this location.
- Loussac Library
3600 Denali Street, First Floor, Assembly Chambers
Monday, May 10, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. New! Open until 6:00 p.m.!
Runoff Election Day, May 11, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
All Municipal ballots will be available at this location.
- Eagle River Town Center
12001 Business Boulevard, Community Room #170
(same building as the library)
Monday, May 10, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. New! Open until 6:00 p.m.!
Runoff Election Day, May 11, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Only Chugiak-Eagle River ballots will be available at this location.
Vote by fax or email: Voters, who are unable to unable to vote their mailed ballot or unable to vote in person, may vote by fax or email. Voters must call the Voter Hotline at (907) 243-VOTE (8683) to request an Application to Vote by Fax or Email; voters should complete and return the application to MOA Elections no later than 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Monday, May 10, 2021, and applications will be processed as time allows. Instructions are included with the application.
Return Voted Ballots to Secure Drop Box: Voters are reminded that there are 18 Secure Ballot Drop Boxes throughout the City that are open 24 hours, 7 days-a-week until 8:00 p.m. on Runoff Election Day, May 11, 2021. Voters in line at a secure drop box by 8:00 p.m. on Runoff Election Day will be allowed to drop off their ballots. Voters can call the Voter Hotline at (907) 243-VOTE (8683) or search the online map of Secure Ballot Drop Box and Anchorage Vote Center Locations to find the location of the closest secure drop box.
Voter Questions: Voters may get help with voting questions by visiting muni.org/elections, or calling the Voter Hotline at (907) 243-VOTE (8683).