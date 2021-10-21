Leo Roehl (Dillingham) and Katelyn Behymer (Anchorage) are the week six winners of the Alaska Chamber’s Give AK a Shot sweepstakes. Roehl wins $49,000 in cash and Katelyn Behymer wins a $49,000 scholarship administered as an Alaska 529 savings plan. Katelyn’s mother Renee Behymer also wins $10,000 for being vaccinated. The two winners were selected randomly by an independent auditor and vetted for eligibility through Alaska’s Immunization Information System (VacTrAK).
To date, winners of the Give AK a Shot program have hailed from across the state: Valdez, Kodiak, Palmer, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Dillingham, and Bethel. A full list of winners can be found at GiveAKaShot.com.
There are 9 days left to enter. Alaskans who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine now through Oct. 30, are eligible to enter the Alaska Chamber’s Give AK a Shot drawing for a chance to win $49,000. The next weekly drawing entries are due this Saturday, Oct. 23. Newly vaccinated Alaskans are only eligible to win in the week they are vaccinated. It is incumbent upon the newly vaccinated individual to enter the drawing during the same week in which they received their COVID-19 vaccine.
Alaskans vaccinated before Sept. 2 may enter once any time between now and Oct. 30 for their chance to win. The final six prize drawings are split between two categories: Alaskans aged 18 and older and Alaskans aged 12-17 will be awarded.
To enter, participants must provide the following information into the secure website: name, date of entry, first-dose COVID-19 vaccination date, COVID-19 vaccination location, and Alaska residency status.
Entries accepted and official rules and FAQs are available at www.GiveAkaShot.com.