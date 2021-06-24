Update at 7:20 AM:
All lanes at Arctic Boulevard and W International Airport Road have been re-opened.
Initial indications are that an adult female, who was driving a 1997 green Ford van, was traveling southbound on Arctic when it appears she ran the red light at the intersection with International. The van struck an adult male motorcyclist who was driving westbound on International on a green light. Medics responded, took over life-saving measures from officers, and ultimately declared the motorcyclist deceased at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police. There have been no arrests at this time. A charging decision will be made once toxicology results have been received.
The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
APD Case 21-20027
Update--6:41AM--06/24/21
This is a fatal traffic investigation.
On 06/24/21 at 1:55AM Officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded to the intersection of Arctic Blvd and W International Road for reports of a vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation found that a motorcycle was traveling westbound on W International Airport Road and collided at the intersection with a van that was traveling southbound on Arctic Blvd. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the van remained on the scene.
The intersection is expected to remain closed for a few more hours.
Original--2:16AM--06/24/21
Officers are on the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Arctic Blvd and W International Airport Rd. The intersection is closed. Drivers are to use alternate routes.