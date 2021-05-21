The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) is saddened to announce
the passing of the juvenile ringed seal admitted to
the Wildlife Response Program on May 12.
The ringed seal, found in Dutch Harbor, arrived
malnourished, dehydrated, and wheezing. Wildlife
Response staff vigilantly treated the animal, but
unfortunately he passed during the night of May
16. “I thought he had come to us in time as he had
an attitude and resisted us when we handled him.
However, he was suffering from parasitism,
malnutrition, emaciation, dehydration, and a
bacterial infection and unfortunately succumbed
to those problems,” states ASLC Director of
Animal Health, Dr. Carrie Goertz.
The general findings after the preliminary necropsy revealed he was severelyimmunocompromised, showed signs of bacterial infection likely pneumonia or bronchitis or both, and organ congestion, which is consistent with shock possibly from decreased lungfunction or infection. The specific cause of death is still unknown and the team at ASLC awaitsresults from more extensive testing.
The Alaska SeaLife Center thanks Ravn Air for generously donating a flight for this seal from Dutch Harbor. Without their help the animal would not have made it to the Center as quickly. The Center also thanks donors that gave to the seal’s care. The Wildlife Response Program can offer second chances for animals like this ringed seal because of generous program contributors.