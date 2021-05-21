Seal




The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) is saddened to announce 

the passing of the juvenile ringed seal admitted to 

the Wildlife Response Program on May 12. 

The ringed seal, found in Dutch Harbor, arrived 

malnourished, dehydrated, and wheezing. Wildlife 

Response staff vigilantly treated the animal, but 

unfortunately he passed during the night of May 

16. “I thought he had come to us in time as he had 

an attitude and resisted us when we handled him. 

However, he was suffering from parasitism, 

malnutrition, emaciation, dehydration, and a 

bacterial infection and unfortunately succumbed 

to those problems,” states ASLC Director of 

Animal Health, Dr. Carrie Goertz. 

The general findings after the preliminary necropsy revealed he was severelyimmunocompromised, showed signs of bacterial infection likely pneumonia or bronchitis or both, and organ congestion, which is consistent with shock possibly from decreased lungfunction or infection. The specific cause of death is still unknown and the team at ASLC awaitsresults from more extensive testing. 

The Alaska SeaLife Center thanks Ravn Air for generously donating a flight for this seal from Dutch Harbor. Without their help the animal would not have made it to the Center as quickly. The Center also thanks donors that gave to the seal’s care. The Wildlife Response Program can offer second chances for animals like this ringed seal because of generous program contributors. 

