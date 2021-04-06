The Municipal Clerk’s Office reminds voters the last day to cast ballots in the Regular Municipal Election is TODAY, Tuesday, Election Day, April 6, 2021.
Vote at Home/Vote by Mail: Voters may return their mailed ballot to a Secure Drop Box, to an Anchorage Vote Center (AVC) or by US Postal Service (USPS) with a first-class stamp. Today is the last day for voters to return a ballot. If voters return their ballot though the mail on Tuesday, April 6, please ask a postal worker to “hand cancel” or place a postmark on the envelope to make sure your vote will count!
Vote In Person at an Anchorage Vote Center (AVC): Voters may visit one of the three Anchorage Vote Center to vote in person if voters lost, damaged, or didn’t receive a mailed ballot, or prefer to vote in person. Voters must have proper identification to vote in person at an Anchorage Vote Center. Voters in line at the AVC by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day will be allowed to vote or drop off their ballots. Here are the locations and hours for the Vote Centers on Election Day:
City Hall
Election Day, April 6, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
All Municipal ballots will be available at this location.
Loussac Library
3600 Denali St., 1st Floor, Assembly Chambers
Election Day, April 6, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
All Municipal ballots will be available at this location.
Eagle River Town Center
Election Day, April 6, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Only Chugiak-Eagle River ballots will be available at this location
Return Voted Ballots to Secure Drop Box: Voters are reminded that there are 18 Secure Ballot Drop Boxes throughout the City that are open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, April 6, 2021. Voters in line at a secure drop box by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day will be allowed to drop off their ballots. Voters can call the Voter Hotline at (907) 243-VOTE (8683) or search the online map of Secure Ballot Drop Box and Anchorage Vote Center Locations to find the location of the closest secure drop box.
Voter Questions: Voters may get help with voting questions by visiting muni.org/elections, or calling the Voter Hotline at (907) 243-VOTE (8683).
Please remember to vote and encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same!