The Municipal Clerk’s Office reminds voters to register to vote or update their voter registration on or before the Sunday, April 11, 2021 deadline to vote in the potential May 11, 2021 Mayoral Runoff Election.
Register to Vote. Any qualified Alaska voter and Anchorage resident at least seventeen years and nine months old may register, but you must be eighteen years old on May 11, 2021 for your vote to count in the potential Mayoral Runoff Election. A voter registration application is online at https://voterregistration.alaska.gov/. For more information about registering to vote, call the Alaska Division of Elections at 907-522-8683.
Update your Voter Registration. If your voter information has changed since you last voted, you must update your information with the State of Alaska Division of Electionsby Sunday, April 11, 2021, in order for the change to take effect in time for the potential Mayoral Runoff Election on May 11, 2021. (Updated information provided during the 2021 PFD application process will not update voter registration information in time for the Runoff Election.) To update your voter registration, the application is online at https://voterregistration.alaska.gov/. For more information about updating your voter information, call the Alaska Division of Elections at 907-522-8683.
Voting at a Temporary Address. If you will be traveling and want to receive your ballot package at a temporary address rather than your regular mailing address, complete the Temporary Address Application on the Municipal Elections Website www.muni.org/2021application and submit it as soon as possible. Or call the Voter Hotline at 907-243-VOTE(8683) for more information.
The potential May 11, 2021 Mayoral Runoff Election is a Vote at Home/Vote by Mail election and voters can vote in the convenience of their own home. The MOA Elections Team reminds voters that ballot packages will be mailed to qualified, registered voters as soon as possible after certification of the April 6, 2021 Regular Municipal Election on April 20, 2021 and confirmation of the Runoff Election – approximately three weeks before the Runoff Election. Voters will have the opportunity to study the ballot with trusted resources, mark their choices, sign the voter declaration, and return their ballot to a Secure Drop Box, an Anchorage Vote Center (AVC), or by mailing through the USPS. Specific hours and locations for Drop Boxes and AVCs can be found at muni.org/elections/AVC.
For additional Municipal Election information, please visit muni.org/elections, call 907-243-VOTE(8683), or email elections@muni.org.