Free pop up testing sites are open in Anchorage in December. Sites will be open on the designated days from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
To find a testing site, including the pop up sites, go to https://anchoragecovidtest.org.
TODAY, December 12: Dimond Mall-Near Dimond Center Hotel, 700 East Dimond Boulevard
December 14: Lake Hood Elementary School, 3601 West 40th Avenue
December 18: Russian Jack Elementary School, 4300 East 20th Avenue
December 19: Tikahtnu Commons-Next to Regal Theater, 1102 North Muldoon Road
December 21: Taku Elementary, 701 East 72nd Avenue
December 26: Old Midtown Denny’s (across from REI), 2900 Denali Street
December 28: Anchorage School District Education Center, 5530 East Northern Lights Boulevard
It is recommended that the following people get tested:
- Anyone with even mild symptoms of COVID-19.
- Symptoms may include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, decreased appetite, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, fatigue, headache, muscle/joint aches, nausea, rash, congestion or runny nose, sore throat, or phlegm.
- People with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate from others until test results are received.
- All close contacts of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
- A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period.
- Close contacts must complete a quarantine as recommended by health officials.
- People involved in discrete COVID-19 outbreaks as identified by appropriate public health officials
- Health care workers in hospitals and congregate living settings (regular testing to monitor)
- Residents in congregate living settings (regular testing to monitor)
- Frontline workers such as grocery and restaurant workers (regular testing to monitor)