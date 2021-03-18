Recover Alaska’s executive director Tiffany Hall is recognized nationally as a leader in health advocacy and social justice after being awarded the Andy Hyman Award for Advocacy. This award is presented by Grantmakers In Health (GIH) each year to individuals who embody the late philanthropist’s courage and commitment to action, leadership advancing social change and dedication to making progress in policy and practice despite challenging political environments.
“Being a recipient of the Andy Hyman Award for Advocacy is truly an honor,” said Hall. “Andy’s visionary grantmaking and the courage and persistence he displayed in the policy realm are inspiring to say the least. We’ve worked hard at Recover Alaska to reduce alcohol misuse and harm here in our state, but now, being recognized at the national level pushes me even further to expand our partnerships in every direction to achieve greater equity, health, and wellness.”
Recover Alaska is an action group that uses data, inclusive partnerships, and forward-thinking to advocate for policy and perception change around alcohol, including strategies to eliminate stigma around alcohol use disorders, increase access to help, promote protective factors, and craft policy to create a safer built environment. In 2020, Recover Alaska led the charge to pass a 5% alcohol sales tax in Anchorage with new revenue dedicated to reducing harms and increasing services.
Every year, Recover finds new ways to raise awareness and break down stigma through engaging events and partnerships. This March it is featuring a Sobriety Awareness Month podcast series — “Let’s Get Real: real people, real stories, real conversations about sobriety” — that’s elevating the conversation and reaching audiences across the country.
“I can’t take all the credit for this award,” Hall said. “I couldn’t have gotten to this point without the support of our partners and the hard work and dedication of the Recover team who are all passionate about our vision of people living free from the consequences of alcohol misuse and empowered to achieve our full potential.”
GIH works with hundreds of philanthropic organizations across the country. Over the last 35 years, it has supported health funders of all sizes and interests through education, networking and leadership.