In a January 19th press conference, a nonpartisan group of Alaskans spearheading the recall of Governor Mike Dunleavy announced a resurgence of interest in gathering the remaining 22,000 recall petition signatures within the next several weeks, paving the way for a special election later this year.
Meda DeWitt, Recall Dunleavy chair, cited the distribution of Covid vaccines and a greater understanding of Covid safety as the reasons motivating Alaskans to finish the signature-gathering process. “We have a new energy flooding in from Alaskans,” she said. “We’ve already made it to 50,000 [signatures]. We have 22,000 to go.”
Scott Kendall, legal counsel for the effort, gave an update that Alaskans might have missed during the initial hunker down phase of the pandemic. “There were certain violations—failure to appoint a judge, separation of powers violation, ethical violations—the Alaska Supreme Court upheld those violations. There is no legal barrier remaining to the recall. There is no legal recourse to stop it.”
Addressing the renewed urgency that Alaskans are expressing for finishing the recall, steering committee member Vince Beltrami said “There has been a growing, urgent demand again to say ‘It’s time to get back on this horse.’ This [recall] has been and will continue to be a check on this governor trying to eviscerate Alaska. All the reasons we engaged in this from the beginning are still valid.”
Recall volunteer Pat Race said the ongoing recall effort comes down to accountability. “If we don’t do something about this pattern of illegal activity and bad faith governance, if we don’t hold [the governor] accountable, no one will.”
Of the 71,252 signatures required, the recall effort has 50,000 signatures verified and ready to submit to the Division of Elections. Alaskans who didn’t sign in 2020 can add their signature by visiting www.recalldunleavy.org to request a petition or by calling (866) SIGN4AK (866-744-6425). The effort expects to collect the remaining 22,000 signatures by mid-March.