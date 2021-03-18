Quarantine 15? Palmer Named Alaska's Least Fit City (study).
- Infographic showing top cities in Alaska according to overall fitness score.
With the pandemic restricting our usual exercise regimes due to social distancing regulations, many Americans have had to adapt their fitness goals and align them with at-home workouts. Combined with the fact that many of us are comfort eating while in the midst of a global health crisis, this may have led some to gain the so-called, ‘Quarantine 15’ without even realizing. However, the good news about working or studying from home is not having to worry about your daily commute taking up too much time that could be used to achieve your at-home fitness goals for the day. But what happens if you don’t have adequate space in your home and don’t live near an open outdoor area in order to work out?
BarBend.com, the world's leading strength training resource and news outlet, compiled a comprehensive list of the top fittest cities across Alaska, using data backed by studies based on a variety of factors. These were combined to create an overall fitness score out of 100 for each city on the list. Fitness factors in this study include exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity and smoking, amongst others.
It was found that Anchorage emerged in 1st position with an overall fitness score of 77.95. The town has a high rate of exercise opportunities at 920 (per 1,000 people) suggesting that the surrounding environment can play a key role in determining people’s fitness level. On the other end of the scale, Palmer came in last place with a score of 67.24.
According to the CHR’s county health ranking model, ‘individuals who live closer to sidewalks, parks and gyms are more likely to exercise’, therefore access to exercise opportunities is crucial in maintaining a healthy population. Additionally, residents who live in neighborhoods with access to grocery stores that allow them to obtain healthy foods, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, are more likely to have healthier diets than those who do not have access to these kinds of supermarkets.
Icy glaciers, frosted tundras, and mountain ranges make up the Alaskan landscape and create a hotbed for recreational activities. Additionally, it was found that the top 50 fittest cities in Alaska have comparatively low levels of air pollution, low rates of physical inactivity, obesity and smoking.
‘As you can see, there are a variety of external factors that can have an impact on a town’s overall fitness, which can be detrimental to the population’s health, especially where some don’t have access to sufficient space for their at-home workouts,’ says Max Whiteside from BarBend.com. ‘If this is the case, you can still try and keep fit while going about your work for the day by standing, instead of sitting in front of your laptop, taking frequent breaks in which you can complete some lunges and squats, making mobility work a part of your daily routine. Remember your own bodyweight can also be a useful workout tool!’