Opening night at the 2021 Alaska State Fair on August 20 just got even better with hometown heroes Portugal. The Man adding a second show as part of the Fair’s 2021 AT&T Concert Series. The band is also playing the Fair on August 21. High demand led the Fair to add a second night of music with Alaska’s homegrown Grammy®-winning rockers, who will take the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre stage on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now for both shows, with limited tickets remaining for August 21.
“In celebration of a third weekend of the Alaska State Fair, we are pleased to add a second show featuring Portugal. The Man on opening day of the 2021 Fair,” said Jerome Hertel, Fair general manager.
The band that first came together at Wasilla High School has gone on to play over 1,700 shows around the world, but are still proud of their roots in the Last Frontier. Portugal. The Man has performed on legendary main stages at the biggest festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and many more, and is bringing that show back to Palmer for the Alaska State Fair.
“We spent our childhoods going to the Fair. Those memories are etched in our minds and we look forward to playing for our fellow Alaskans. We will see you in the funnel cakes line!” said Zach Carothers, bassist of Portugal. The Man.
The band soared to epic heights with the release of the RIAA certified-gold album, Woodstock, which included the trans-global, six-time RIAA platinum-certified single, “Feel It Still,” as well as the RIAA-certified gold single, “Live in the Moment.” The band is comprised of John Gourley, Zach Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Eric Howk, Jason Sechrist and Zoe Manville.
Tickets for both Portugal. The Man shows are now on sale on the Fair website, alaskastatefair.org. Limited tickets are available for the August 21 show, and seats are expected to sell quickly for the August 20 concert. Concert-goers have the option to purchase concert-only tickets or tickets including Fair admission. The included admission is at a discounted price and good any day of the Fair. Concert tickets including Fair admission must be purchased by August 25. Details on ticket options and pricing are available on the Fair website. Convenience fees apply.
The Fair’s 2021 concert line-up also features Martina McBride on August 22, Michael Jr. on August 23, Dashboard Confessional on August 27, Jon Pardi on August 28, The Guess Who on August 29, Zach Williams on August 30, Common Kings on September 2, and Billy Idol on September 4.
For more information, visit alaskastatefair.org or contact Melissa Keefe, marketing and communications manager, atmk@alaskastatefair.org.