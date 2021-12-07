12/6/2021 4:52
Updated with photo of Janelle Anderson.
12/6/2021 4:45PM
Police are asking the public’s help to locate 31-year-old Janelle Anderson. Anderson is 5 ft. 5 in. and 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Anderson was last seen driving a dark grey 2013 Toyota Corolla with the License plate JUV-326. She has a felony warrant for Assault 3 and two counts of Custodial Interference 2.
Traveling with Anderson is 5-year-old Micah Anderson-Nashalook (4 ft, 45 lbs) and 4-year-old Noah Anderson-Nashalook (3 ft, 45 lbs). Both Micah and Noah are male juveniles with brown eyes and brown hair. There is concern for their safety.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Janelle, Noah and Micah is asked to call 9-1-1.
Original: 12/6/2021 @ 2:45PM
APD Case: 21-39528