Update 8/27/20 @ 9 AM:
Initial indications are that a green Chevy truck was being driven eastbound on Tudor Road when it struck 59-year-old Peter G. Ettinger who was in the crosswalk at the intersection with C Street. At the time of the collision, eastbound traffic had a green light and the pedestrian was crossing against the red hand/traffic signal.
The dynamics of the crash are still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update 8/25/20 @ 10:40 AM:
Tudor Road has reopened.
Thank you for your help.
Update 8/25/20 @ 8:15 AM:
This is now a fatal traffic investigation.
The preliminary investigation found that a pick-up truck was eastbound on Tudor Road and struck an adult male pedestrian crossing the road. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased.
Eastbound Tudor Road at C Street will remain closed as officers continue to investigate. Drivers should use alternate routes.
Anyone with information about this investigation should call Dispatch at 3-1-1.
Original 8/25/20 @ 7:20 AM:
Traffic Alert: Tudor Rd/C St; Eastbound lanes of Tudor Rd closed due to vehicle collision with injuries.