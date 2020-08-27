Update 8/27/20 @ 9 AM:

Initial indications are that a green Chevy truck was being driven eastbound on Tudor Road when it struck 59-year-old Peter G. Ettinger who was in the crosswalk at the intersection with C Street.  At the time of the collision, eastbound traffic had a green light and the pedestrian was crossing against the red hand/traffic signal.

The dynamics of the crash are still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.  Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.

Update 8/25/20 @ 10:40 AM:

Tudor Road has reopened.

Thank you for your help.

Update 8/25/20 @ 8:15 AM:

This is now a fatal traffic investigation.

The preliminary investigation found that a pick-up truck was eastbound on Tudor Road and struck an adult male pedestrian crossing the road. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased.

Eastbound Tudor Road at C Street will remain closed as officers continue to investigate. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call Dispatch at 3-1-1.

Original 8/25/20  @ 7:20 AM:

Traffic Alert: Tudor Rd/C St; Eastbound lanes of Tudor Rd closed due to vehicle collision with injuries.

