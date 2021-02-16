Update at 11:40 AM:
Police are clearing from the Dimond Center and the Midtown Mall. Nothing suspicious was found and the investigation is onging.
Original at 10:54 AM:
The Anchorage Police Department and the FBI are investigating two bomb threats. One is at the Dimond Center (800 E Dimond Boulevard) and the second is at the Midtown Mall (600 E Northern Lights Boulevard). As of now both threats are unconfirmed and an investigation is underway.
There is a large police presence at both locations. Please avoid the areas if you can. If you must be in the vicinity, please follow officers’ instructions. As of now there are no evacuations or road closures but that could change as the situation develops