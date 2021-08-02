King Salmon, AK – On Saturday, July 31, at approximately 5:00 pm, the park was notified that a Cessna 206 on floats, operated by Branch River Air, crashed during take off. The accident happened when departing a small unnamed pond about one mile south of Kukalek Lake in the preserve area of Katmai. The Air National Guard responded, getting the four people on board to medical attention in Anchorage.
