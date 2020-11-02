The Municipality of Anchorage’s (MOA) Public Transportation Department (PTD) is offering free bus rides on People Mover and AnchorRIDES to everyone on election day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The PTD is among transit agencies from across the country that are providing free public transit to make it easier for residents to get to the polls.
“During these unprecedented times, we are pleased to be able to provide our community with a safe, clean, and fare-free alternative to cast their ballots. We are happy to offer our services to everyone, free of charge on November 3. Come out and vote,” said Jamie Acton, PTD Director. “We still ask that people take essential trips only on public transportation and we consider voting to be an essential trip."
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and promote social distancing on the bus, rider limits will continue to be in place, capping the number of passengers on most buses to 14. The smaller 22-foot buses operating the neighborhood routes are limited to six riders. Masks are required to ride.
First-time and existing riders can plan their trip to the ballot box with Google Maps by selecting transit as their mode choice when getting directions. They can also call the Ride Line at 343-6543.
For more information, please contact Bart Rudolph at (907) 343-8490 or visit www.peoplemover.org.