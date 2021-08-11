UPDATE 8/11/2021 5:30 AM
All lanes have reopened.
UPDATE 8/11/2021 1:00 AM
At 12:01 AM on August 11, 2021 Anchorage Police responded to West 48thAvenue and C Street in response to a vehicle verses pedestrian collision. The adult male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver involved in the collision remained on-scene and was cooperative with the police investigation. All southbound lanes of C Street near W Tudor Road will remain closed while Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) process the scene. Please use alternative routes.