Side Street Espresso is a beloved downtown cafe that is located in the heart of downtown. The cafe is owned and operated by Deb Seaton and George Gee who first opened their doors on April 1st 1992. Together they have transformed G Street and created a welcoming and inviting space for downtown and all of Anchorage, and we love them for that!!
Side Street Espresso is one of ADP's favorite spots, their menu fuels the work we do and our motivation to keep downtown clean, safe and vital. Their full line of espresso drinks and light cafe menu includes bagels, assorted bakery items, quiche, daily soup specials, and more. The cafe, features monthly art exhibits by local artists and books by Alaskan authors. They hosts a variety of community-based fundraisers on a regular basis.
SAVE THE DATE
Downtown Conversations
April 14th, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
AGENDA
- 9:00 - 9:05 a.m. - Welcome & Introductions
- 9:05 - 9:25 a.m. - Alaska Department of Health and Social Services COVID-19 vaccine presentation
- 9:25 - 9:35 a.m. - Questions and Answers following presentation
- 9:35 - 9:45 a.m. - Citywide Clean-Up presentation from Katie Cole, Anchorage Chamber of Commerce
- 9:45-9:55 a.m. - Summer Road Closures Discussion from Amanda Moser, ADP Executive Director
- 9:45-10:00 a.m. - Member Announcements & Questions/Concerns/Feedback from Members
Our next membership meeting will take place on May 12th.
April First Friday locations all month long
If you missed April's First Friday, don't worry you still have a chance to enjoy a vibrant month-long spread of window art displays at your own leisure throughout April. Indulge in the artistic voices of downtown and support our business community!
Sign up for our May First Friday event is OPEN! The map will highlight both First Friday events and/or month-long window art/displays. The public can then come out on May 7th for events and/or check out window art/displays at their leisure throughout April.
Sign-up CLOSES Thursday, April 15th.
Let's Get Vaccinated!!
Protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. The vaccine protects against COVID-19 disease and is one of the most important tools to end the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use are safe and effective. Anyone living or working in Alaska age 16 or older can be vaccinated at no cost.
VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE TODAY!
- Anchorage School District Healthcare Services, 1:30 – 7:30 pm. This event WILL ACCEPT WALK-INS, but more than 800 appointments are available if you would like to reserve your spot. Pfizer vaccine. 16 and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine. Dress warmly – you may have to wait outside for a short time.
- Dimond Center, 10 am – 8 pm. This event WILL ACCEPT WALK-INS, but more than 80 appointments are available if you would like to reserve your spot. Moderna vaccine.
- Additionally, all four Walmart locations in Anchorage and Eagle River have available appointments. The CVS Pharmacies within the two Anchorage Target stores may have availability as well.
TOMORROW – VACCINATION EVENT AT THE ALASKA CLUB WEST
- Vaccination clinic Tuesday, April 6 to receive your FIRST or SECOND dose of the Pfizer vaccine. 9:30 am – 6:30 pm. Gym memberships is NOT required, open to the general public. Register HERE.
Date Location # of Appoints Brand
- 4/05 Anchorage School District Healthcare Services: 888 Pfizer
- 4/05 Visit Healthcare @ Dimond Center: 89 Moderna
- 4/06 Visit Healthcare @ Dimond Center: 121 Moderna
- 4/06 Fred Meyer Pharmacy, 1000 E. Northern Lights Blvd., Anchorage: 19 Moderna
- 4/06 Fred Meyer Pharmacy, 2000 W. Dimond Blvd, Anchorage: 18 Moderna
- 4/06 Fred Meyer Pharmacy, 13401 Old Glenn Highway , Eagle River: 16 Moderna
- 4/07 Fred Meyer Pharmacy, 2000 W. Dimond Blvd, Anchorage: 6 Moderna
- 4/07 Fred Meyer Pharmacy, 13401 Old Glenn Highway , Eagle River: 12 Moderna
- 4/07 Shiloh Baptist Church 8am - 4pm: 83 Pfizer
- 4/07 Visit Healthcare @ Dimond Center: 132 Moderna
- 4/08 Fred Meyer Pharmacy, 13401 Old Glenn Highway , Eagle River: 16 Moderna
- 4/08 Shiloh Baptist Church 8am - 4pm: 117 Pfizer
- 4/08 Visit Healthcare @ Dimond Center 10am-8pm: 135 Moderna
- 4/09 Fred Meyer Pharmacy, 2000 W. Dimond Blvd, Anchorage: 8 Moderna
- 4/09 Fred Meyer Pharmacy, 13401 Old Glenn Highway , Eagle River: 17 Moderna
- 4/09 Visit Healthcare @ Dimond Center: 279 Moderna
- 4/09 Anchorage School District Healthcare Services: 983 Pfizer
- 4/09 Shiloh Baptist Church: 126 Pfizer
- 4/10 Anchorage School District Healthcare Services: 1170 Pfizer
- 4/10 Visit Healthcare @ Dimond Center: 289 Moderna
- 4/10 Shiloh Baptist Church: 133 Pfizer
- 4/11 Visit Healthcare @ Dimond Center: 297 Moderna
Schedule Your Appointment TODAY AnchorRIDES
- For those 60 or older who need assistance getting to their vaccination appointment, AnchorRIDES can help. Seniors should first schedule their vaccination appointment, then call AnchorRIDES immediately after the appointment is confirmed to schedule a ride. Call AnchorRIDES at 907-343-6543, Option 2.
- There are several testing sites in the Municipality open today. Reported wait times are very short and test results are taking less than 24 hours. Here are a few places to get a FREE COVID-19 test today in the Anchorage area. For more information, go to https://anchoragecovidtest.org
Financial Relief Opportunities!
Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) Applications - OPENS this THURSDAY, April 8th - The SBA launched a portal to begin accepting SVOG applications on April 8th. This grant will help live venues, museums, movie theatres and many more. To ensure eligible venues do not miss a window to receive assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program, the American Rescue Plan Act also amended the SVOG program so entities that applied for a PPP loan after Dec. 27, 2020, can also apply for an SVOG, with the eligible entity’s SVOG to be reduced by the PPP loan amount. Learn more on the Alaska Small Business Development Center HERE
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) - The DEADLINE for the PPP has been extended to May 31st, 2021. Contact the Alaska Small Business Development Center (SBDC) HERE for guidance in preparing your application and connecting with a participating lender! T
COVID-Focused Financial Navigator - A new COVID-focused financial navigator program helps connect Alaskans with relief programs, financial counseling and job training, and more. It's available at finnav.org/anchorage or by calling 2-1-1. The financial navigator provides guidance over the phone to help residents access available programs and services to manage income disruptions and other financial concerns.