Update on 12/23/20 at 7AM:
The officers who fired their weapons are listed below along with their years of service with APD.
Officer Timothy Dorsey – four years.
Officer Colin Neace – three years.
Officer Jose Maldonado - three years.
Officer Jacob Raygor - two years.
Update on 12/22/20 at 8AM:
The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old William A. Riley-Jennings. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update on 12/20/20 at 5:52 AM:
Around 12:00 a.m. on 12/20/20, Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Russian Jack.
The preliminary investigation found that the registered owner of a Chevrolet Tahoe reported his vehicle stolen and was pursuing it on Pine Street. Officers with the Patrol Division located the vehicle abandoned in the 4600 block of Reka Drive. Officers set up a perimeter and requested a K-9 Unit to assist with a suspect search. Officers located the suspect in a wooded area near Russian Jack Park. The suspect ignored officers’ commands to surrender and the K-9 was deployed. The K-9 made contact with the suspect, and four officers fired their weapons. Initial reports indicate the suspect was armed with a gun. As the officers went to render aid, the suspect was found deceased. No one else was injured during the incident.
There will continue to be a large police presence in the area of Russian Jack Park. Please avoid the area. If you need to be in the area, please follow officer’s instructions.
The suspect’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Per policy the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) will review the officers’ use of force and determine whether or not it was justified. Once that has been completed, APD Internal Affairs will review the officers’ actions to confirm whether or not there was any violation of policy. As per APD practice the officers will be placed on four days of administrative leave. Their names will be released publicly 72 hours after the incident.
Once OSP has completed their investigation, their findings will be available for the public to review.
To view the entire press conference with Chief Doll, please visit APD’s Facebook page:
Original—12/20/20---1:42 a.m.:
Officers are in the 4400 block of East 20th Avenue for an officer involved shooting investigation. The suspect is deceased. No officers were injured.
A heavy police presence will be in the area for several hours as the investigation continues. There are no road closures. Please avoid the area and follow officer’s instructions.
This is a developing investigation. More information will be forthcoming.