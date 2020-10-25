Update---10/25/20---Noon:
The five officers who fired their weapons have been identified:
Sergeant Francis Stanfield. He’s been a member of APD for 23 years.
Officer Mischa Carlson. He’s been a member of APD for 6 years.
Officer Theron Peplow. He’s been a member of APD for 6 years.
Officer Mitchel Veenstra. He’s been a member of APD for 6 years.
Officer Marcos Weinrick. He’s been a member of APD for 5 years.
Update—10/23/20---1pm:
The suspect has been identified as Keith Beecroft (43-years-old).
Next of kin procedures have been completed.
Update---10/22/20--2:05 PM:
At 5:47 AM on October 22, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to a residence on the 17400-block of Toakoana Drive in Eagle River in reference to a domestic disturbance. Prior to police arrival, three family members had exited the residence; the adult male suspect remained inside by himself. Officers were initially able to make verbal in-person contact with the suspect however the suspect refused to come out of the house. It was determined the suspect was using alcohol and was armed.
For approximately two hours negotiators spoke with the suspect over the phone. During that time the suspect threatened suicide several times citing different methods for doing so. SWAT responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. At 10:09 AM the suspect ended the phone call with a negotiator and exited the residence while armed with a shotgun. Five SWAT officers fired their weapons; the suspect was hit and declared deceased at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.
The suspect’s actions, both before and after he exited the residence, are still under investigation. His identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Per policy the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) will review the officers’ use of force and determine whether or not it was justified. Once that has been completed, APD Internal Affairs will review the officers’ actions to confirm whether or not there was any violation of policy. As per APD practice the officers will be placed on four days of administrative leave. Their names will be released publicly 72 hours after the incident.
Once OSP has completed their investigation, their findings will be available for the public to review.
To view the entire press conference with Chief Doll, please visit APD’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AnchoragePolice/videos/836258857203102
Update ---10/22/20--10:25 AM:
This situation has turned into an officer-involved shooting investigation. The adult male suspect has been declared deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.
More information will be forthcoming.
Original—10/22/20---8:36 AM:
At 5:47AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to an Eagle River residence on the 17400-block of Toakoana Drive in reference to a disturbance between an adult male and family members. The family members have exited the home however the male has refused to come out. He is alone inside and believed to be armed. Attempts to talk the male out have been unsuccessful thus far.
SWAT has responded to the location. Depending on the actions of the suspect, our response may include using a variety of tools, the drone, and tactics to apprehend him. This could involve the deploying of gas; nearby citizens with respiratory illnesses/sensitivities should remain inside and make sure doors and windows are closed.
The 17400 block of Toakoana is currently closed. Please follow officers’ instructions if you are in the area. If you don’t need to be in the vicinity, avoid it and seek alternative routes until further notice.
We ask both the public and the media to refrain from posting/publishing photos and/or video of the scene until the situation is over. Showing tactical positions and movements in these types of situations can put the public and officers’ safety at risk.