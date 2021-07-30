Carnival-lovers will have a new ride to enjoy at the 2021 Alaska State Fair: the Aftershock roller coaster, presented by Golden Wheel Amusements.
The Aftershock is the largest roller coaster in Alaska, featuring 1,181 feet of twists and turns, drops of 25 feet, and a top speed of 35 MPH. Engineered and manufactured by Interpark of Modena, Italy, the gravitational-style coaster stands 40 feet tall, has six cars/three trains, and offers an average ride time of 1 minute, 20 seconds.
“We’re always looking to expand and improve the Fair experience for our fairgoers, and are pleased to have the Aftershock join the carnival as another ride the entire family can enjoy,” said Jerome Hertel, Fair general manager.
Fairgoers at the 2021 Fair can be among the first in Alaska to experience the Aftershock, which costs $12 per ride. Please note that the price is not included in any carnival promotions. Tickets available at goldenwheelamusements.com.
Unlike rides that travel around the state, the Aftershock will be featured exclusively at the Alaska State Fair and will have a permanent location on the fairgrounds.
For more information, visit alaskastatefair.org or contact Melissa Keefe, marketing and communications manager, atmk@alaskastatefair.org.