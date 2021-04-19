Do you have leftover prescriptions, especially pain pills? Dispose of unused medication promptly and safely during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this coming Saturday, April 24th. The event starts at 10:00 A.M. and ends at 2:00 P.M.
The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.
Locations in the Municipality of Anchorage and the central Mat-Su Valley include the following:
Municipality of Anchorage
Providence Medical Center – 3300 Providence Drive, Entrance #4 Map
Fred Meyer (Muldoon) – 7701 DeBarr Road Map
Fred Meyer (Abbott) – 2300 Abbott Road Map
Fred Meyer (Eagle River) – 13401 Old Glenn Highway Map
Alaska Regional Hospital – 1200 Airport Heights Drive, E Building (east entrance) Map
Central Mat-Su Valley
Fred Meyer (Wasilla) – 1501 East Parks Highway Map
Fred Meyer Pharmacy (Palmer) – 535 Evergreen Ave. Map
In Alaska, last October’s drug take back event saw 4,598 pounds of prescription medications disposed of at 16 sites across the state, and a total of 985,392 pounds (almost 493 tons) of prescription medications was disposed of nationally. Over the past 19 DEA drug take back events, Alaskan’s have disposed of 58,875 pounds of prescription medications. The national total has been 13,684,848 pounds (over 6,842 tons).
If you miss Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day, authorized collectors in the local area can be found here at this site locator: Search for an Authorized Collector Location
More information on prescription medication disposal can be found at the following links: