On Wednesday May 19 The Nation of Patriots’ Annual Patriot Tour for Veterans enters Alaska at Anchorage for a Poker Run route. At 10 a.m. riders will assemble at American Legion Post 1 (840 W Fireweed Ln, Anchorage, AK 99503). At 11:00 a.m. riders depart for American Legion Post 29 (1467 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504).
Riders will continue to collect card draws at VA Clinic Information Booth, American Legion Post 33, American Legion Post 15, Denali Harley-Davidson and will arrive at American Legion Post 35 at approximately 4:15p.m. Riders will participate in a Nation of Patriots flag transfer ceremony, winning hand announcement and $1.00 taco night between 5-8p.m. organizers confirmed.
Riders may register for the Poker Run at Denali Harley-Davidson prior to the event or at American Legion Post 1 on the day of the ride. Entry is $20 for the first poker hand, and $10 for subsequent poker hands. 80% of the event proceeds will be donated to Nation of Patriots and 100% of the funds raised will support an Alaska Veteran.
On Friday, May 14 one American flag and the Patriot Tour for Veterans embarked from Las Vegas on a 115-day journey across America. In this annual city-to-city relay, motorcycle riders carry one flag across 14,500 miles raising funds to support disabled veterans.
For the first time in its 12-year history, the flag is transported by air to Hawaii and Alaska, and by its conclusion will have completed a journey through all 50 states, officials confirmed today. The Patriot Tour for Veterans will return to Las Vegas for its homecoming celebration on Saturday, September 11.
The Patriot Tour for Veterans, presented by Nation of Patriots is the organization’s primary vehicle through which funds to support disabled veterans and their families are raised. Nation of Patriots is an entirely volunteer-powered organization that strives to unite Americans under the U.S. flag, honoring the men and women who protect American freedom.
As an all-volunteer-powered organization, with administrative costs covered by corporate sponsors, Nation of Patriots donates 100 percent of its proceeds to veterans in need, said Founder and Executive Director, Bill Sherer.
“It is critical that we see our mission through. Every dollar we raise goes to American veterans and their families,” said Sherer. “Nation of Patriots is dedicated to honoring our unique American freedom and those who defend it.” The organization identifies those who will benefit from its funds by working closely with the Veterans Administration facilities and other veterans organizations across the country.
Nearly $1.5 million has been raised through this grassroots effort since the Nation of Patriots’ inception in 2009.
“2021 presents a special opportunity for Nation of Patriots. I am excited to see how much we can raise in our 12th Patriot Tour, especially as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sherer. “We’re pushing all of our teams to make this an incredibly successful year.”
Nation of Patriots was founded by Sherer in Milwaukee, Wis. in 2009. He was inspired to take action after witnessing the hardships his friends endured upon returning to the U.S. from active duty on foreign soil. Nation of Patriots works nationally to financially support and increase awareness of the physical, emotional and economic adversity that disabled veterans and their families live with today and every day.
The Patriot Tour for Veterans’ flag has flown over the White House, on the USS Independence Aircraft Carrier, in an F-16 fighter jet over the Nevada desert and on the motorcycles of more than 1000 proud flag bearers with escort riders numbering in the hundreds of thousands.
To learn more about the Nation of Patriots visit www.nationofpatriots.org.
For more information about event details visit The 2021 Patriot Tour schedule at www.nationofpatriots.com/nation-of-patriots-tour/.
Donations can be made at any of the tour stops, online at www.nationofpatriots.org or by U.S. Mail to: Nation of Patriots, P.O. Box 73, Sussex, Wisconsin 53089.