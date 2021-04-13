Following a sold-out year in 2019 and a successful 2020 Fall Summit Series, the Anchorage Chamber's Young Professionals Group (YPG) is proud to host the annual 2021 Alaska Young Professionals Summit "Metamorphosis", a two-day virtual conference to develop Alaska?s workforce and prepare, motivate, and inspire attendees to be informed, productive leaders.
Join us for a series of immersive sessions and panels presented by successful and experienced business, government, and community leaders via Whova, an award-winning event and conference app. (Apple Store | Google Play) Content is geared toward all levels of employees and executives and we welcome professionals from all industries.
The 2021 keynote speaker, sponsored by GCI, is Nadira Hira, award-winning writer, sought-after host, passionate progressive, and ever-evolving storyteller who's graced pages and stages from Fortune to VICE to the United Nations.
Known for her distinctive style, both sharp and uniquely empathetic, Nadira's appeared on the likes of NPR, HBO, CNN, and MSNBC. She's captivated audiences at Google, Disney, Comic-Con International, the UN's Global Festival of Action, and marquee events around the world. And she's relished examining contemporary culture from all angles in many a print outlet, among them Essence, Smithsonian, MTV News, and Fortune, where she did some of her favorite journalism as a staff writer profiling such singular subjects as Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, the rollicking ancient art trade, and twenty-somethings in the 21st century.
A would-be poet, professional sports fan, and proud graduate of Stanford University, Nadira is eternally grateful to call Brooklyn, New York, home.
In addition to education and valuable networking, the Summit honors a Young Professional of the Year and a Young Entrepreneur of the Year. See finalists below.
NOW is your chance to elevate and step up your game in the professional world!
// Members $200
// Non-Members $250
Registration gives you access to all virtual sessions and hybrid events, plus the recorded sessions for up to six months after. No FOMO here!
Grand door prizes include an Apple Watch series 6 courtesy of GCI, and two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines!