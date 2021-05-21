WHO: Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson; Robert Doehl, Incident Commander, Emergency Operations Center; Jason Bockenstedt, Mayor’s Chief of Staff; Jasmine Boyle, Executive Director, Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness; and Greg Cerbana, Vice President of Public Relations and Government Affairs, Weidner Apartment Homes
Also available: Chris Schutte, Director, Office of Economic and Community Development; Heather Harris, Director, Anchorage Health Department; Robin Ward, Chief Housing Officer
WHAT: Municipality to present shelter transition plan to return Sullivan Arena to its original use
WHEN: Friday, May 21, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Microsoft Teams
WHERE TO WATCH: Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson’s Facebook page and Municipal Channel 9 on GCI cable. American Sign Language (ASL) access is available at muni.org/ASLBriefing.
RSVP: Reporters, please RSVP by noon to receive the Microsoft Teams invitation.