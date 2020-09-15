The Municipality of Anchorage Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is partnering with community organizations and other municipal departments to distribute 160,000 cloth masks to Anchorage residents beginning September 14. The EOC has done two other rounds of community mask distribution, resulting in 44,500 masks given out to residents. This round of cloth, reusable masks came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in their effort to distribute 1,000,000 masks around the State of Alaska.
“Our ongoing priority at the EOC is to respond to the pandemic and protect the health and safety of Anchorage residents,” said Bill Falsey, Incident Commander of the Emergency Operations Center. “We know that wearing a mask helps to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we thank our partners for helping us make face coverings broadly available to community.”
Masks will be given to community members accessing services at the following organizations and departments:
Alaska Literacy Project
Anchorage Community Councils
Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center
Anchorage School District
Catholic Social Services
Lutheran Social Services of Alaska
Salvation Army
Municipal departments:
Anchorage Health Department (Aging & Disability Resource Center, Child Care Licensing, Clinical Services, Environmental Services, Homeless Sheltering Support, Women, Infants & Children)
Anchorage Public Libraries
Public Transportation Department (for transit riders who do not have a mask)
This mask distribution is another example of our community coming together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Residents should continue to keep social bubbles small, wear masks or cloth face coverings in public places and especially indoors, stay 6 feet away from others, and wash hands often.
Anchorage residents seeking more information about the Municipality’s COVID-19 response may email COVID-19@anchorageak.gov or leave a voicemail at 343-4019.