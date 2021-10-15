Today, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that starting Monday, October 18th, the Municipality of Anchorage will increase testing hours for COVID-19. As part of the increase, the hours will change from 120 per week to 192 per week and also include options from as early as 6AM and as late as 8PM.
“My administration’s focus is to provide access to resources to fight the COVID-19 virus in our community with vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatments,” said Mayor Bronson. “With the increase in tests, the adjustment of hours will allow us to provide better coverage and give more people the opportunities to be tested.”
The following testing locations will operate during the following hours effective Monday, October 18th:
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Weekly total hours
Loussac
12p-8p
12p-8p
12p-8p
12p-8p
12p-8p
12p-8p
12p-6p
54
ChangePoint
6a-12p
6a-12p
6a-12p
6a-12p
6a-12p
6a-12p
x
36
Muldoon
8a-4p
8a-4p
x
8a-4p
8a-4p
8a-4p
x
40
Eagle River
8a-6p
8a-4p
8a-6p
8a-4p
8a-6p
8a-4p
8a-4p
62
TOTAL HOURS
192