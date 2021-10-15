 Today, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that starting Monday, October 18th, the Municipality of Anchorage will increase testing hours for COVID-19. As part of the increase, the hours will change from 120 per week to 192 per week and also include options from as early as 6AM and as late as 8PM.

“My administration’s focus is to provide access to resources to fight the COVID-19 virus in our community with vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatments,” said Mayor Bronson. “With the increase in tests, the adjustment of hours will allow us to provide better coverage and give more people the opportunities to be tested.”

The following testing locations will operate during the following hours effective Monday, October 18th:

 

 

 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Weekly total hours

Loussac

12p-8p

12p-8p

12p-8p

12p-8p

12p-8p

12p-8p

12p-6p

54

ChangePoint

6a-12p

6a-12p

6a-12p

6a-12p

6a-12p

6a-12p

x

36

Muldoon

8a-4p

8a-4p

x

8a-4p

8a-4p

8a-4p

x

40

Eagle River

8a-6p

8a-4p

8a-6p

8a-4p

8a-6p

8a-4p

8a-4p

62

TOTAL HOURS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

192

    

