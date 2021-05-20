The Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) invites the public to a one-hour Memorial Day Ceremony to honor and commemorate the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in devotion to liberty, freedom and democracy.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021
Delaney Park Strip veterans' memorial, West 9th Avenue and I Street
The Anchorage Remembers ceremony includes patriotic music, spiritual words, distinguished speakers and laying of wreaths to honor the fallen. Speakers include the event host Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson, and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Alaska Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak (An-dree-zee-ak).
During the ceremony, the MOA Military and Veterans Affairs Commission will pay special tribute to a long-time community advocate for Alaska’s military, veterans and their families.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information and supporting materials:
- read the News release in PDF format
- download the Memorial Day Ceremony logo (JPG)
- Review the ceremony Program and Agenda
- contact MOA Military & Veterans Affairs Commission Chair Pam Beale at 907-720-3923, or Commissioner and event communications committee chair Stephenie Wheeler at 907-382-3327
- visit "Anchorage Remembers its Military and Vets" Facebook page