The Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) invites the public to a one-hour Memorial Day Ceremony to honor and commemorate the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in devotion to liberty, freedom and democracy.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021
Delaney Park Strip veterans' memorial, West 9th Avenue and I Street
 
The Anchorage Remembers ceremony includes patriotic music, spiritual words, distinguished speakers and laying of wreaths to honor the fallen. Speakers include the event host Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson, and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Alaska Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak (An-dree-zee-ak).  
 
During the ceremony, the MOA Military and Veterans Affairs Commission will pay special tribute to a long-time community advocate for Alaska’s military, veterans and their families.
 
The event is free and open to the public.  For more information and supporting materials:

Tags

Load comments