Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson has signed the Municipality’s first paid parental leave policy. Under this policy, the Municipality of Anchorage will award non-cashable, paid parental leave to eligible municipal employees who have been approved to take qualified leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 (FMLA).
The Municipality will now provide one-hundred and sixty hours (160) of non-cashable leave to regular, full-time eligible executive and non-represented employees who have been approved for FMLA leave for a qualifying life event, such as the birth of a child or children, or placement of a child or children with the employee for adoption or foster care.
“This policy has been long in the making, and is good for both families and the Municipality,” said Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. “Paid parental leave improves employee lives and morale while also saving our city money due to reduced employee turnover. It’s a real win-win – for employees and taxpayers alike.”