Yesterday, the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) announced the start of discussions to begin transferring ownership and management of the Birchwood Airport to the MOA.
The State of Alaska currently owns and manages 234 airports – including Birchwood. This partnership between the MOA and DOT&PF will enable the MOA to give the Birchwood Airport the priority and focus it needs to best serve the desires of the community and user groups.
“The Birchwood Airport is a unique and cherished part of the Anchorage community that enhances our aviation economy and way of life,” said Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson. “I want to thank the DOT&PF for bringing this opportunity to us and look forward to seeing the project to completion. By assuming ownership, we will be able to retain the local characteristics of Birchwood and give the airport the attention it deserves.”
A co-sponsor agreement, which is the first formal step in the transfer process, is currently being drafted. This agreement will enable the MOA and DOT&PF to jointly manage the airport while transfer discussions are ongoing.
Birchwood Airport has been owned and operated by the DOT&PF since 1949. Roughly 200 flights occur at Birchwood each day.