Today, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that the Municipality of Anchorage, in partnership with WEKA Medical, is standing up a new COVID-19 Treatment Center that will provide vaccinations, testing, and monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments.
“This will drastically increase our capacity to fight against the COVID-19 virus,” said Mayor Bronson. “We are doing everything we can to increase treatments for the citizens of Anchorage.”
The COVID-19 Treatment Center will be inside the former Golden Lion Hotel (1000 E. 36th Avenue), a Municipality of Anchorage owned building. The private provider WEKA will be using the facility to provide vaccinations, testing, and monoclonal treatments. The facility will have the capacity to treat hundreds of patients per week. This new location will significantly increase treatment capacity in Anchorage.
Another mAb treatment center, operated by Fairweather in conjunction with the State of Alaska, is located in Tikahtnu Commons at 1142 N. Muldoon Rd. More information about mAb treatment locations, including scheduling an appointment, can be found atantibodies | Coronavirus Response Anchorage (arcgis.com).
Monoclonal antibody treatments are recommended by the Infections Disease Society of America and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the COVID-19 virus. The treatment can prevent severe symptoms and hospitalization. The treatment is available regardless of vaccination status.