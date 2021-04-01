Alaska Mountain Rescue Group (AMRG) responded to a helicopter crash on Sunday involving multiple fatalities in the mountains near Knik Glacier. The group worked with several entities to extract the deceased from a remote alpine valley and bring them back to Anchorage.
At the request of the Alaska State Troopers, AMRG worked with Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crews to respond to the site of the helicopter crash. The helicopter had been engaged in a heli-skiing operation on Saturday, March 27th when the accident occurred. A sole survivor was extracted on Saturday, but the remains of the pilot and four other passengers were still onsite.
Eight AMRG members were transported out to the site by an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew with an additional helicopter for support. Alaska State Troopers Helo 3 flew AMRG avalanche specialists over the area for assessment. They determined that the risk level allowed ground teams to safely approach the scene. Working closely with the Guard, group members extracted the remains of
the individuals and prepared them for safe transport back to Anchorage. The team completed the operation and left the area shortly before inclement weather arrived. “The safety of our field teams is a top priority,” said AMRG chairman Tom Fogarty. “It was a tight timetable, but fortunately conditions allowed our teams to complete the mission before the weather became a safety concern.”
Alaska Mountain Rescue Group has operated in Alaska since 1960. The organization is a nonprofit, unpaid professional search and rescue team based in southcentral Alaska and accredited by the Mountain Rescue Association. The team is composed of people from all backgrounds who train to professional search and rescue standards in order to assist people in need in Alaska’s backcountry. “Our mission is to bring people who are lost, injured, stranded, or deceased back to their families,” said Tom. “In a terrible situation like this, we are grateful that we were able to accomplish that mission safely and bring some closure to the loved ones.”
The causes of the crash are currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.