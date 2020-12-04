Additional free pop up testing sites will be open in Anchorage in December. Sites will be open on the designated days from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
To find a testing site, including the pop up sites, go to https://anchoragecovidtest.org
December 4: Williwaw Elementary School, 1200 San Antonio Street
December 5: Alaska Native Cultural Charter School, 550 Bragaw Street
December 7: Clark Middle School, 150 Bragaw Street
December 11: North Star Elementary School, 605 West Fireweed Lane
December 12: Dimond Mall-Near Dimond Center Hotel, 700 East Dimond Boulevard
December 14: Lake Hood Elementary School, 3601 West 40th Avenue
December 18: Russian Jack Elementary School, 4300 East 20th Avenue
December 19: Tikahtnu Commons-Next to Regal Theater, 1102 North Muldoon Road
December 21: Taku Elementary, 701 East 72nd Avenue
December 26: Old Midtown Denny’s (across from REI), 2900 Denali Street
December 28: Anchorage School District Education Center, 5530 East Northern Lights Boulevard
Also, the Eagle River COVID-19 testing site at 11801 Business Boulevard will be open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
It is recommended that the following people get tested:
- Anyone with even mild symptoms of COVID-19.
- All close contacts of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
- People involved in discrete COVID-19 outbreaks as identified by appropriate public health officials
- Health care workers in hospitals and congregate living settings (regular testing to monitor)
- Residents in congregate living settings (regular testing to monitor)
- Frontline workers such as grocery and restaurant workers (regular testing to monitor)