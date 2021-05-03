On April 27, 2021, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 34-year-old Michael Allen Moore on nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and six counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree. All charges are designated as domestic violence.
This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit and is being prosecuted by the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office. The charges against Mr. Moore are related to events that occurred between 2004 and 2012, during which Mr. Moore is alleged to have performed repeated sexual acts on two younger female relatives.
Mr. Moore is currently in custody of the Department of Corrections and being held on a $75,000 cash performance bond. If convicted at trial, Mr. Moore faces up to 99 years imprisonment on each count. The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Mr. Moore is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.