The media and public are invited to Moen Park on Sunday for a volunteer work party. The event will bring volunteers together to clear an overgrown trail in Moen Park and prepare for the addition of new adult fitness equipment. Positioned high on the Hillside on Golden View Drive, you will soon be able to work out with a stunning view of Anchorage -. The park encompasses 10 acres of forested hillside and is named in honor of Howard & Ruth Moen, the original homesteaders of this area.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner and community volunteer Grace Johnston is leading the effort to raise $20,000 in cash, volunteer time, and in-kind materials that will be matched by the Rasmuson Foundation as part of the Anchorage Park Foundation’s Community Challenge Grant program.
What: Volunteer & Media Opportunity
When: Sunday, June 13, 1 pm -5 pm
Where: Moen Park, 17761 Golden View Drive, Anchorage
Moen Park has a long history of community volunteers advocating for park improvements, including the new playground. The addition of adult fitness equipment will make this park a great place for people of all ages to burn some energy.
The trail volunteers plan on improving this Sunday was built by the Youth Employment in Parks (YEP) - a joint program of the Anchorage Park Foundation and the Municipality of Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department. Since 2007, YEP has hired more than 400 Anchorage youth to complete park improvement projects over the summer.